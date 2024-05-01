BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on where things stand with new Clemson offensive line offer - four-star Mario Nash of Dekalb, Miss. following a visit from offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Also, additional details on a busy Tuesday for Clemson's coaches in the state of Tennessee with our Wednesday update on two highly-regarded prospects, including a four-star who has a connection to Clemson's football program.

WEDNESDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

