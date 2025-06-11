BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, additional nuggets on official visit returns and not just Clemson's.

Updates on multiple four stars, including more encouraging intel we can report on College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive back and recent Clemson official visitor Blake Stewart.

And details on two former (offered) Clemson targets, one of whom has seen numerous options taken off the table in recent days and we'll tell you why.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)