Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 06:26:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- Clemson defied a lot of odds by snatching a five-star from under Ohio State’s tent last cycle.

So why not shoot for two in a row?

The Tigers are set for their chance to make a first impression today on this year’s blue-chip recruit from Ohio.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}