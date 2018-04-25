THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson reached into Ohio State’s back yard in the last cycle for a five-star offensive lineman, and it was back in the Buckeyes’ territory Tuesday surveying future targets.

The second day of the Tigers’ spring evaluation period travels saw defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall pay a visit to Lewis Center (Ohio) Orange five-star defensive end Zach Harrison.