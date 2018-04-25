Ticker
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

-- Clemson reached into Ohio State’s back yard in the last cycle for a five-star offensive lineman, and it was back in the Buckeyes’ territory Tuesday surveying future targets.

The second day of the Tigers’ spring evaluation period travels saw defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall pay a visit to Lewis Center (Ohio) Orange five-star defensive end Zach Harrison.

Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, the nation's No. 2 strongside end prospect.
