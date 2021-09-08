Wednesday Insider Notes
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
Clemson sustaining its presence in Georgia despite the season-opening outcome has been a recurring theme this week as we've looked ahead to its next game.
Saturday's 5 p.m. game against S.C. State wouldn't figure to be the contest to lure many coveted Peach State targets -- especially with Georgia Tech coming to town next week.
But another four-star has locked in visit plans.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news