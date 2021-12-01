In our first update of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has more to release on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

We expect another busy day of recruiting ahead for Dabo Swinney, who will later dine with two prospects on Clemson's recruiting board.

There are numerous four-star prospects slated to be seen by multiple Clemson assistant coaches, including juniors, and spanning multiple states.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES

-----------------------------------------------------------