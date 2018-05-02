THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

--- When you’re at Clemson’s level, sometimes the prospects come to you.

We’ve already noted this past week’s offer to River Rouge (Mich.) defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro.

Orhorhoro (6-4, 266) nabbed an offer via defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Friday.

Michigan State offered Tuesday, joining Michigan, Iowa, Kentucky and Oregon among others.

What’s interesting is we can tell you Orhorhoro initiated the contact with Clemson close to a month ago.