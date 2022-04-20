Another day, another four-star defensive end is lined up to attend Clemson's official visit weekend.

In our Monday Insider, we laid out three defensive ends who have made plans to be at Clemson's major June 3-5 official visit weekend. We closed with the tease that more are expected to be there as well as the Tigers seek to replenish the pass-rush cupboard with early resolution this summer. Then in Tuesday's Insider Notes, we unveiled Highland Home (Ala.)'s Keldric Faulk's plans to be on hand.

The latest attendant we'll bring to light recently set his decision date.