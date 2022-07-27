A notable offer this week for an instate prospect we have mentioned we are tracking closely.

Greenville (S.C.) junior offensive lineman Blake Franks scored an Alabama offer after working out for Nick Saban and staff at camp Monday.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Franks (6-5, 305) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp to kick off last month.

He looked good in individual drills but didn't necessarily have the performance in one-on-ones to elicit a rare post-camp offer. Nonetheless, we reported that Clemson held him in high regard.