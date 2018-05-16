Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
--- We mentioned there would be plenty of linebacker activity over the course of this week.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables paid a visit Tuesday to another candidate in the conversation for Clemson’s two remaining spots.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news