Wednesday Insider Notes
Competition makes you stronger.
It also puts you in a stronger position for leveraging.
As we wrote yesterday, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Christopher Johnson is now on the official visitor list in conjunction with Clemson's noon home finale Saturday against South Carolina.
The Tigers remain in the hunt for a running back this class, and Johnson now makes for two running back targets coming in -- joining Roanoke (Ala.) Handley's Jamarius "Jay" Haynes.
Johnson reportedly went by Miami for an unofficial visit on Sunday -- the day after the Hurricanes were defeated at Clemson. He went on an official visit to Ole Miss earlier this month and confirmed the intent to go to Penn State for a final official Dec. 9.
While Clemson had appeared to fade from the picture by late in the summer, we reported that running backs coach C.J. Spiller traveled to scout one of Johnson's games at the end of October.
His connections to Johnson's family have kept Clemson at least in the conversation.
The Tigers aren't playing one running back target off another. It's simply a matter of giving themselves the best odds of getting one they covet in the boat.
But having one available spot as the clock ticks down on Clemson's deadline can be to its advantage in expediting a decision should the Tigers appeal to one or both of the candidates. Which, of course, is the end goal for an official visit.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news