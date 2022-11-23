Competition makes you stronger.

It also puts you in a stronger position for leveraging.

As we wrote yesterday, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard running back Christopher Johnson is now on the official visitor list in conjunction with Clemson's noon home finale Saturday against South Carolina.

The Tigers remain in the hunt for a running back this class, and Johnson now makes for two running back targets coming in -- joining Roanoke (Ala.) Handley's Jamarius "Jay" Haynes.

Johnson reportedly went by Miami for an unofficial visit on Sunday -- the day after the Hurricanes were defeated at Clemson. He went on an official visit to Ole Miss earlier this month and confirmed the intent to go to Penn State for a final official Dec. 9.

While Clemson had appeared to fade from the picture by late in the summer, we reported that running backs coach C.J. Spiller traveled to scout one of Johnson's games at the end of October.