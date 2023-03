It's announcement day for Clemson's priority running back target.

C.J. Spiller's lone running back target, for that matter.

Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star David Eziomume is set to disclose his college choice today, his birthday.

We are told Eziomume (6-1, 200), ranked No. 175 nationally by Rivals.com, will disclose the pick between 11 a.m. and noon.