Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

In today's Insider Notes ...

-- Our Wednesday update on Lancaster (TX) Rivals100 defensive back and Clemson lean Corian Gipson.

-- The latest we have on Buford (Ga.) five-star defensive lineman and longtime Clemson target Eddrick Houston.

-- Intel on Tucker (Ga.) four-star defensive end Christopher Jackson.

-- A note on Aiken receiver Braylon Staley.

-- More on four-star (OL) William Satterwhite of Akron (OH) and four-star wideout Alex Taylor of Greensboro, N.C.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

Marked down PETER MILLAR Clemson apparel at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!