THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The Rivals.com Five-Star Challenge gets underway today in Atlanta, Ga. as prospects arrive for Thursday’s competition.

Today serves as media day, and the network figures to begin rolling out coverage with some prospect updates later in the afternoon.

Clemson has three commitments competing in Baton Rouge (La.) University School four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin, Riverdale (Ga.) four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay and Hartsville (S.C.) 2020 four-star defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart.

The prospect we’re most interested in hearing from is Oxford (Ala.) five-star center Clay Webb.