BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's decision day for an offensive line target in Clemson's crosshairs.

One of the top 10 prospects in the state of Virginia is ready to end the recruiting process, as Lynchburg's Easton Ware (OL 6-5, 300) will make his college announcement later this evening.

Tigerillustrated.com has additional details on Ware's recruitment ahead of today's announcement.

Also, we have the latest on one of the nation's top 20 recruits overall regardless of position.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!