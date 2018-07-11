THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

N.C. State has given Clemson a go the last few years on the field.

Will it matter that a division foe is finally gaining some traction on the recruiting front?

When you’re among the nationally elite on the trail, there’s only so much room to grow in the recruiting rankings. So it would be flawed to necessarily frame it as the gap closing between the Tigers and Wolfpack.

Yet it is compelling that another ACC school – and one Clemson faces on an annual basis – appears to have some increased momentum this cycle.