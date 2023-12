BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is the first of two Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com!

In this edition ...

-- Clemson coaches are headed to see a four-star target today. We have the latest on his recruitment and decision timeline.

-- Details on a Georgia offensive lineman we are tracking who just saw a Clemson coach.

-- And we have more intel to release to subscribers on portal entrants Andrew Mukuba and David Ojiegbe.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

********************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!