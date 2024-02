BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In the first of two Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com, our Wednesday update on a top 50 recruit who also happens to be a former Dabo Swinney camper.

The latest on another North Carolina prospect who plans to be in Clemson in a few weeks.

And we have more on a familiar recruiting name who recently backed off his commitment to Notre Dame.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

***********************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!