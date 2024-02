BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Our first update of the day is headlined by one of the nation's top 10 recruits overall regardless of position.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with him in person to get the latest on his recruitment, which involves a return trip to Clemson soon.

Also, we have more to share with subscribers on a Texas four-star prospect we continue to track.

WEDNESDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG FEBRUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!