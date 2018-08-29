Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We made the comment last night that WRU sells itself, pointing to a social media post in which an offered junior tweeted to Clemson sophomore Tee Higgins about coming to see him Saturday.
It’s fascinating as well as telling that for their season-opener against a rather ho-hum opponent, the Tigers are expected to nonetheless attract several prominent pass-catching targets – on visits initiated by the prospects themselves.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news