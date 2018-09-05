Ticker
Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Like we’ve indicated a few times recently, this month is an outlier as far as Clemson recruiting activity.

Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons broke the news Tuesday that Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis would be making an official visit next week in conjunction with the Georgia Southern game.

Clemson could add a few more four stars to its 2019 recruiting class, and the Tigers would like for Apopka's Tyler Davis to be one of them.
Kevin Noon

We can tell you it was no coincidence that Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates went ahead and used his in-person evaluation this fall of Davis (6-1, 295) on Saturday night while the prospect was in Atlanta for his high school game.

