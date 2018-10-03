Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-03 06:16:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Dabo Swinney evaluates how his assistants recruit by whether they are able to attract recruits for visits.

Clemson could have another five-star in the conversation down the stretch this cycle.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}