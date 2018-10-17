THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

At this point, the question isn’t whether a Clemson game will attract premium receiver prospects. It’s which ones, and how many.

Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against No. 15 N.C. State is shaping into the Tigers’ biggest draw of the season to date. We’ve already reported more than a dozen prospects with Power Five conference offers expected to be in Death Valley for the first time this season.

And yet, the ones who are returning are arguably just as notable.