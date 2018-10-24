Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
As we’ve repeated, the N.C. State game attracted a wealth of pertinent juniors for visits – including a four-star defender with whom Clemson continues to sit pretty.
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star outside linebacker Kevin Swint took in the 41-7 victory with his parents.
Swint (6-3, 235), ranked No. 112 nationally by Rivals.com, cites offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida among many others.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news