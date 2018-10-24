Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 06:01:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we’ve repeated, the N.C. State game attracted a wealth of pertinent juniors for visits – including a four-star defender with whom Clemson continues to sit pretty.

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star outside linebacker Kevin Swint took in the 41-7 victory with his parents.

Swint (6-3, 235), ranked No. 112 nationally by Rivals.com, cites offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida among many others.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}