As we’ve repeated, the N.C. State game attracted a wealth of pertinent juniors for visits – including a four-star defender with whom Clemson continues to sit pretty.

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star outside linebacker Kevin Swint took in the 41-7 victory with his parents.

Swint (6-3, 235), ranked No. 112 nationally by Rivals.com, cites offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida among many others.