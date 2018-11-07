Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 10:27:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A lot was written last fall about Georgia reestablishing clout and the subsequent impact on Clemson recruiting.

With Florida State's demise, the Bulldogs have again emerged as their most contentious foe as the December early signing period approaches, and this stands to be a potentially substantial weekend in that battle.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}