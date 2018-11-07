Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A lot was written last fall about Georgia reestablishing clout and the subsequent impact on Clemson recruiting.
With Florida State's demise, the Bulldogs have again emerged as their most contentious foe as the December early signing period approaches, and this stands to be a potentially substantial weekend in that battle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news