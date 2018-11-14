THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We no longer expect a stated official visit next week to materialize.

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive lineman Trevor Keegan has previously expressed the intent to give Clemson his final official visit next week in conjunction with the South Carolina game.

Per TigerIllustrated.com sources, Clemson has moved on, and Keegan (6-5, 310) – ranked No. 196 nationally by Rivals.com – is a candidate we are no longer tracking.

Keegan is coming off an official visit to Georgia.

Both the Bulldogs and Michigan feel supremely confident they will get him.