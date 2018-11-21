THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will again have the chance to use the rivalry game as a showcase in front of a priority in-state target.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School four-star defensive end Jordan Burch is expected to attend Saturday’s 7 p.m. game with South Carolina, multiple contacts close to the prospect have confirmed.

Burch (6-5, 255), ranked No. 67 nationally by Rivals.com, took in Clemson’s blowout win against N.C. State a month ago.