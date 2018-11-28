THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We’re seeing why Clemson's coaching staff would be willing to wait till the end of the cycle for some spots in this recruiting class.

As we like to say, the Tigers are betting on themselves. Which is also to suggest they’re betting against others, too.

Game and season outcomes change the complexion for schools and coaching staffs, and doors to prospects can open or swing wider as a result.

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star interior lineman Will Putnam looks primed to be the latest potential example.