Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board

We published an interview Tuesday about a four-star offensive lineman hoping to generate increased interest from Clemson.

The Tigers already have three line commitments in the boat and have made advancements toward a couple of other targets for their few remaining spots.

One of those is Sterling (Va.) Dominion tackle Jimmy Christ.

