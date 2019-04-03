Wednesday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson’s big recruiting week kicked off Monday, as you know, with a visit from a priority defensive line target.
Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy made yet another trip to campus.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news