As we approach the end of the first quarter for this cycle, it’s telling that Clemson and Alabama are the top two in the Rivals.com recruiting rankings.

The team rankings are about as significant right now as the polls are two weeks into the college football season. Maybe even less so, because Miami is always near or at the top around this time -- having overstocked early on mediocre commitments.

Tuesday’s addition of Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee elevated Clemson from No. 4 to No. 2 overall, just a smidge behind Alabama despite holding three less commitments.

That these two national title game rivals are positioned at the top obviously comes as little surprise.

But that both are there at this early juncture does represent a deviation from the norm.