While space in Clemson’s recruiting class is tight headed down the stretch, you’re prudent to have contingency plans should a spot come available.

We wrote in the Monday Insider about a new defensive back with whom the Tigers have spoken, as much to simply establish an open line of communication.

It’s nice to have options – and in a relationship-driven process, that usually means not waiting till the last minute or a need arises to try and build a connection.