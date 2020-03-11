Clemson enters the day with the nation’s No. 1-ranked star rating per commitment, boasting a 4.11 average per pledge.

Six other programs have an even 4.0 average, but only one of those – Ohio State (10) – owns more than three commitments.

So the Tigers are off to a strong start … which, of course, should come as no surprise.

This is their territory now.

Yesterday we provided an update on Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock, whom Tigerillustrated.com projected to Clemson.