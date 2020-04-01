News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 06:24:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson made its move Tuesday night on the quarterback we’ve long framed as next in line.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Christian Veilleux announced an offer from the Tigers.

Veilleux (6-4, 195), ranked No. 189 nationally by Rivals.com, accounts for just the second uncommitted quarterback to hold a Clemson offer – joining Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams. The Tigers have gone since early October with Williams as its lone outstanding offer at the position.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}