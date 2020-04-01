Wednesday Insider Notes
Clemson made its move Tuesday night on the quarterback we’ve long framed as next in line.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Christian Veilleux announced an offer from the Tigers.
Veilleux (6-4, 195), ranked No. 189 nationally by Rivals.com, accounts for just the second uncommitted quarterback to hold a Clemson offer – joining Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams. The Tigers have gone since early October with Williams as its lone outstanding offer at the position.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news