Clemson made its move Tuesday night on the quarterback we’ve long framed as next in line.

Potomac (Md.) Bullis School four-star Christian Veilleux announced an offer from the Tigers.

Veilleux (6-4, 195), ranked No. 189 nationally by Rivals.com, accounts for just the second uncommitted quarterback to hold a Clemson offer – joining Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams. The Tigers have gone since early October with Williams as its lone outstanding offer at the position.