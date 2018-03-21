THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- We provided details Tuesday about the direction of Clemson basketball recruiting and the vital importance this spring and summer appear to have toward the program’s future for the next couple of years.

That included the nugget that the Tigers have one scholarship in their pocket for possible use this cycle.

Clemson’s surge to the Sweet 16 has naturally spawned questions about whether Brad Brownell could experience pro departures from this roster – and mean holes to fill in a lineup that otherwise should return loaded for another potential NCAA Tournament run next season.