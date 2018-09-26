THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

This morning at about 10:50, Dabo Swinney will take part in the ACC media teleconference.

This is normally a mundane occurrence. Each coach from the conference sits on the phone for 7-10 minutes and takes a few questions, and it's almost never particularly interesting.

That could change this morning.

Last night, Clemson football spokesperson Ross Taylor confirmed Kelly Bryant missed practice for a second consecutive day. Taylor said Swinney would discuss this matter on today's teleconference.