Well, Aug. 15 came and went.

And the drama that has been attached to that date over the past couple of weeks didn't end up being commensurate with the action leading up to yesterday.

Or lack of action, we should say.

Once the ACC's expansion idea was blocked a week ago, the strong feeling we picked up was that the past two days would essentially be a nothingburger.

And that notion was supported by Graham Neff's trip to Charleston on Tuesday to have dinner with a small group of donors last night, followed by lunch with a larger group today. If big things are imminent, he cancels that trip.

Yet there's also a fallacy in the conclusion that the drama and big decisions are over for now, the idea that the big stuff will happen next summer in the run-up to the 2024 August deadline.

That's not the picture we get.

