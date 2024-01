BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

During a high-stress 24 hours last week as he contemplated whether to take things further with Alabama, we know that Dabo Swinney made it clear he wasn't using this as leverage for a new deal.

But there are salary discussions ongoing and they are more related to Swinney's staff where we are tracking several developments ahead of Clemson's Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 1-2 in Charleston.

Tigerillustrated.com has much more here in our second update of the day.

WEDNESDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

*************************

BIG JANUARY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!