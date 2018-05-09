THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Breaking news: Clemson is loaded.

OK, so most of you have probably stumbled onto that revelation already.

Even casual observers nationally are aware that the 2018 roster is packed with elite talent to such a degree that the Tigers are a totally legitimate candidate to claim a second national title in three years.

But where it gets really interesting is in comparisons to the talent Clemson will face this season.