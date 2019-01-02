After spending additional time on Clemson's campus today, we have more insight into the Tony Elliott coaching rumors that were swirling last month, as both Georgia Tech and North Carolina were faced with filling head coaching vacancies.

Also, how Alabama's instability on its coaching staff helped Clemson land one big-time prospect.

One player made another admission about the mindset of the team heading into last year's Sugar Bowl matchup with Alabama.

And an additional player gave us more insight into how last year's team approached the Crimson Tide and how he may be looking at the matchup this time around.

WEDNESDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS