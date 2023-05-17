BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Jim Phillips' directive -- or plea might be the better term here -- to athletics directors was to keep the negative stuff in-house.

There was plenty of consternation and tension and even some yelling when the ACC's athletics directors gathered privately in Amelia Island for the conference's spring meetings.

But Phillips, sharply attuned to outside perception and narratives and storylines that can take on a life of their own, asked that the ADs refrain from divulging the particulars to inquiring media minds.

That probably goes a long way toward explaining why Florida State's Michael Alford, who so recently went doomsday on the topic of the ACC's revenue gap with the SEC and Big Ten, emerged to say yesterday was a great day for the conference.

Alford told our pal Dave Hale of ESPN that FSU is "thrilled to be in this league and want to stay here."

Alford, Phillips and others can spin these proceedings as positively as they desire, but we don't believe the existential problems are going away.

WEDNESDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: Clemson apparel ON SALE at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!