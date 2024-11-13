BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here!

Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore, Clemson football fans.

This edition is strictly team-related.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson sophomore defensive end and former four-star recruit A.J. Hoffler of College Park, Ga.

WEDNESDAY P.M. CLEMSON FOOTBALL INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!