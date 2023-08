BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After additional conversations with contacts this morning, once again there is a lot to unpack with this ongoing story of the Atlantic Coast Conference considering Stanford, California and SMU.

In our second conference expansion update of the day, let's get to some of the latest that we know, including clear sentiment we've picked up from the highest levels of Clemson's administration.

WEDNESDAY P.M. CONFERENCE EXPANSION UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!