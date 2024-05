BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our second recruiting insider of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, the latest on two more four-star prospects in the state of Georgia who were seen by Clemson assistant football coaches over the last 24 hours.

Also, our Wednesday update on Sammy Brown's younger brother - Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Max Brown.

WEDNESDAY P.M. RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!