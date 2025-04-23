BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

When the week began, we know that Clemson's staff was prepared to fork out some major cash for another transfer guard, but as that ship sailed on Tuesday, the wheels quickly shifted into motion on Middle Tennessee transfer guard Jestin Porter. And we are told Clemson began nursing a relationship with Porter well before the week began.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have behind-the-scenes details on how Brad Brownell's latest acquisition came about, where we see his role next season, details on Clemson's previous guard target entering the week, what a contact told us this morning on Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zackery and also what we are hearing on whether Clemson's staff is done in the transfer portal.

WEDNESDAY TRANSFER NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)