Wednesday Transfer Portal Nuggets

Warren Buffett once described the stock market as a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.

The same principle appears to apply in the college basketball transfer market.

The portal is on its ninth business day, and the number of entrants has well surpassed a thousand. The numbers are staggering.

Just not as staggering as the figures at the other side of the transaction wire.

Which, in summary, is why we believe initial concern over Clemson's lack of acquisitions would probably be premature.

