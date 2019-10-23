Different strokes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Last week, Dabo Swinney was asked if he's thought about leaving his starters in longer during games that are no longer in doubt.
Fans can get antsy as they examine scores elsewhere and fret about other teams bludgeoning the opposition in a fashion that draws more blood.
So the head coach picks up on some of the grumbling that happens, say, when Trevor Lawrence and many of the offensive starters get pulled after three possessions against Charlotte. Or in the middle of the third quarter 42 points up on Florida State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news