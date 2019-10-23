THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Last week, Dabo Swinney was asked if he's thought about leaving his starters in longer during games that are no longer in doubt.

Fans can get antsy as they examine scores elsewhere and fret about other teams bludgeoning the opposition in a fashion that draws more blood.

So the head coach picks up on some of the grumbling that happens, say, when Trevor Lawrence and many of the offensive starters get pulled after three possessions against Charlotte. Or in the middle of the third quarter 42 points up on Florida State.