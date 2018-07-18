Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Almost exactly four years ago, Chad Morris made waves at Dabo Swinney's media golf outing when he said Deshaun Watson was going to play. And he was going to play in Athens.

This was a big deal at the time, in part because back then it wasn't as commonplace as it is now for first-year freshmen to make big impacts right away, and in part because that game in Athens was the season opener. Before Morris made the aforementioned proclamation it seemed far from a given that Watson would play against the Bulldogs.

So here we were yesterday at the same event, and it was proved once again that talking season isn't all hot air. It's possible for real insight to be gleaned from these events, and that was certainly the case when once again the coaching staff didn't discourage the notion that Trevor Lawrence will be a sensation this season.