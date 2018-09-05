THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's ability to shut down the horizontal stuff might be the difference.

Certainly the Tigers' defensive front against the Aggies' offensive line is one of the key subplots to this matchup.

A&M had some struggles in pass protection last week against Northwestern State. And if they don't hold up Saturday night, it's going to be hard for the Aggies to keep it close.

But Jimbo Fisher is no fool. He knows Kellen Mond isn't going to be able to take seven-step drops and patiently wait for routes to develop before throwing downfield.