-- The offense used more 10 personnel than usual Saturday against N.C. State.

One fairly common offseason question and storyline was whether the Tigers would accentuate their embarrassment of riches at receiver by taking the tight end off the field and replacing him with a fourth receiver.

Justyn Ross showed almost right away upon summer arrival that he was going to be ready for primetime in short order, thus inviting a tantalizing prospect: Ross and Tee Higgins on the field at the same time.